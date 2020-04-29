Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Fiverr International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $2,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

FVRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

