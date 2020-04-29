Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.59. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

