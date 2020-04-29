Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Flex alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,030,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,382,042.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,554 shares of company stock worth $1,507,793. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.