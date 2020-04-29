Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 25.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 183,257 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 610,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 37,382 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 590,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 205.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

