FlexShopper (FPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.99.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Insiders acquired a total of 294,484 shares of company stock worth $515,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

FPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

