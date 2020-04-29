FLIR Systems (FLIR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect FLIR Systems to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. FLIR Systems has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.10-2.30 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FLIR Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLIR. TheStreet lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

