FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,132 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of FLIR Systems worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after buying an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $410,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 334,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.36. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

