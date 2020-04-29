FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR’s (FLIDY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FLIDY remained flat at $$2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.06.

About FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

