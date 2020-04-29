Fluent Financial LLC Buys 948 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.29. The stock had a trading volume of 503,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,031. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.