Fluent Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.41. 50,304,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,922,367. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average of $149.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

