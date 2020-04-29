Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,700,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average of $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

