Fluent Financial LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,492,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3,764.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 236,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 101,887 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,770,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 116,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $56.67.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

