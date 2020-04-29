Fluent Financial LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 316.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,824. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

