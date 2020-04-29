Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $5.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 59,257,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,043,816. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 268.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

