Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FOR opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 174,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

