Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion.

FTS opened at C$55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.38. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$41.52 and a 12 month high of C$59.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.92.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

