Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,464,000 after buying an additional 205,796 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fortive by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,735,000 after buying an additional 630,445 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,033,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,985,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,363,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

