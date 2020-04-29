Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. FOX has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.