Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

