Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 727 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up about 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.72. 1,002,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.00. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.34.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

