Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Makes New $4 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

RTX stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.90. 10,320,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,067,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.96. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

