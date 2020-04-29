Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

NYSE:NVS traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

