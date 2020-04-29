Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average is $169.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

