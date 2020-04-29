GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,186.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Coinrail, Cryptopia and Bittrex. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $35,186.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00570829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005899 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC, Poloniex, BitBay, Coinrail, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

