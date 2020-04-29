Garmin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 496 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 836% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

GRMN stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $210,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 22.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

