Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 8,926 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 6.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,066. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

