GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.79-0.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.79-0.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

GCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

