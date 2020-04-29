General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of General Dynamics worth $133,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.25. 192,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.