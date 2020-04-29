General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.30-11.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.53.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.