General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of General Mills worth $141,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. 258,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

