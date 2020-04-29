General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Motors were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

