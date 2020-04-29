Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 92,660 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE:NGM opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 138,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $1,962,689.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson bought 123,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $1,779,208.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,640,642 shares of company stock valued at $22,053,485 over the last three months.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.