Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Forestar Group worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $577.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.