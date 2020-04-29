Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Great Ajax worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shoals Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 143,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.41. Great Ajax Corp has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.46% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

