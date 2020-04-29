Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of International Money Express worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 401,900 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 332,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Money Express Inc has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $297.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.06.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 58.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Money Express Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

