Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 98,060 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Calithera Biosciences worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,559,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,160 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $13,856,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,458,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 493,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 124,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 112,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CALA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

