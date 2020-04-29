Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 2,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.51. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

