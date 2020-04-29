Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.23.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

