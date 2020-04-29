Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Cfra

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cfra from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. 68,689,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,753,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 18,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 24,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 1,794,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,081,000 after purchasing an additional 216,203 shares during the period. Palo Capital raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 15,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

