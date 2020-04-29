Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

GILD stock traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,445,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,753,812. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

