Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMRE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,768. The company has a market capitalization of $480.66 million, a P/E ratio of 109.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

GMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

