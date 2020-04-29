Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,054,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

