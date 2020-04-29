Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,459. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

