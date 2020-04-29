GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $64,829.25 and $9.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,846.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.29 or 0.02456139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.16 or 0.03008578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00561142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00754918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00076939 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025365 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00544574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

