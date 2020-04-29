goeasy (GSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

goeasy (TSE:GSY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.42 per share for the quarter.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.97 million.

Get goeasy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.21. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$21.08 and a 12-month high of C$80.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$87.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total value of C$3,633,197.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.