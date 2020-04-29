Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

GMLP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 417,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

