Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 881,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $498.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.