Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 150 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 206 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.58 ($2.26).

Shares of BARC traded up GBX 11.18 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.18 ($1.45). 157,106,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

In related news, insider Michael Ashley acquired 36,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). In the last three months, insiders bought 346,615 shares of company stock valued at $41,134,878.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

