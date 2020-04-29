Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oddo Securities decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,677 ($22.06). 13,526,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,529.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,681.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley acquired 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75). Also, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 831 shares of company stock worth $1,914,714.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

