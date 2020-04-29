Gordon Stuart Buys 4,152 Shares of SDL plc (LON:SDL) Stock

SDL plc (LON:SDL) insider Gordon Stuart acquired 4,152 shares of SDL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £19,680.48 ($25,888.56).

Shares of SDL traded up GBX 22.56 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 497 ($6.54). 17,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SDL plc has a twelve month low of GBX 367 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 543.74.

SDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SDL from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

